Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find Out Trap Music Does

Joe Van Gogh Coffee, a coffee shop on Duke University’s campus, has become the target of a lot of unwanted attention after they fired two baristas for playing rap music — specifically the music of Young Dolph.

The issue began when Duke’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, complained to the director of Duke dining about hearing rap music playing last week, causing the two baristas to be fired on Monday. Joe Van Gogh Coffee is not owned by Duke but activists are concerned the school has too much control over contractors. Since the controversy, Joe Van Gogh has decided to cut ties with the school and close the location.

And when we say controversy, we’re talking about trapped out protests popping up on campus.

When worker rights are under attack…. Student protesters march from @joevangogh coffee shop at @DukeU into VP Larry Moneta's office, playing @YoungDolph's "Get Paid," the song for which two workers, one of them a Black woman, were fired after VP disliked song's lyrics. pic.twitter.com/WG9Nqxodxi — anastasia kārkliņa (@mzfayya) May 9, 2018

Protesters enter Larry Moneta's office along with the fired worker Britni Brown and confront him while blasting the song, which Britni played while on her shift at @joevangogh coffee shop at @DukeU and, as a result, lost her job… because VP thought the song was "inappropriate." pic.twitter.com/raF306WzFr — anastasia kārkliņa (@mzfayya) May 9, 2018

As for the two baristas who got fired, Young Dolph caught wind of the news so he flew them to Miami to attend the Rolling Loud Festival, then gifted them with $20,000.

Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage 💯 pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR — Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018

