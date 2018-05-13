Andre 3000 Made His Return To Music With Two Songs For Mother’s Day.

Andre 3000 has made his return to music with two songs for Mother’s Day.

We have not heard much from Andre 3000 musically for years besides some features here and there but tonight, he has dropped two new songs in honor of Mother’s Day. The songs are in a playlist called “Look Ma No Hands” so this could be a two-track EP. However, you can only hear Andre on one of the two songs such as “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)”, the other one “Look Ma No Hands” is a 17-minute instrumental.