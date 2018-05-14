Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory In Postgame Interview

After losing a blowout Game 1 to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James was asked about a 7-point swing at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

James repeated her question, “What happened,” before running down an incredibly detailed play-by-play that put everyone in the room in silent awe.

In case there was any question about how seriously James takes his job, just watch the video below and ask if you’ve ever been this focused on anything:

As @TheBenNatan tweeted, “I think Lebron is such an athletic marvel, it’s sometimes easy to forget he’s also a genius.”

I think Lebron is such an athletic marvel, it's sometimes easy to forget he's also a genius. https://t.co/zSU7pMVfJq — Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) May 13, 2018

@Gifdsports added, “LeBron really is a basketball rain man. I know he’s being sarcastic here but it’s actually impressive that he recalls what the Celtics did play for play to start off the fourth quarter.”

i think lebron just created the GOAT of reaction gifs pic.twitter.com/I0mFd53IkF — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 13, 2018

LeBron’s Cavs looked bad in the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals, but when your star player is this zoned in after a loss, anything is possible.

