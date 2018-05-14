Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Fights

Global Grind

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

We’ve been watching Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for almost seven years now and it’s still hard to tell when a drink is about to get thrown in someone’s face — or a purse.

If you thought that was wild — take a look back at some more ratchet rumbles from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta:

Stevie J and Joseline vs. Everybody

 

Tammy vs Betty Idol

 

Tommie vs Tiarra

 

Karlie vs. KD

 

K.Michelle vs Rasheeda

 

Tommie vs Joseline

 

Tammy vs Jessica Dime

 

Joseline vs Che Mack

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now