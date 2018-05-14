Entertainment News
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During One Of The Biggest Moments Of His Mom’s Life

Zero tact.

Nothing screams romance like a scenic marriage proposal in front of family and friends.

However, if you add a young kid into the mix who has horrible timing, then you’ve got a hilarious video that goes viral.

One Kevin Przytula of Michigan proposed to his girlfriend Allyssa one weekend with a one-knee drop and everything. However, Allyssa’s son couldn’t give two cares about this momentous occasion…or at least, it didn’t take priority over his bathroom needs.

Check out the hilarious effects below!

 

Well…at least it’ll definitely be a memorable moment.

Hopefully that doesn’t ruin the little youngin’s chances as the ring bearer.

 

