Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Body, Who Dis?: Check Out How Wiz Khalifa Got Beefed Up

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Entourage' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Wiz Khalifa’s new buff body has got everyone asking HOW?!?!

The Pittsburgh rapper recently showed off his new beefed-up physique and he’s got the ladies and fellas swooning over his gains.

We have to admit, Wiz’s new body didn’t come overnight. He’s actually been working hard in the gym for a long time now. If you’re wondering how Wiz went from “Where my hug at” to “New phone, who dis?” hit the flip for some of his workouts and healthy eats. It’s never too late to work on that summer body.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now