A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A Glimpse Into His Legendary Photographic Memory

Posted 5 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Source: G Fiume / Getty

LeBron Gives Reports A Glimpse Of His Legendary Photographic Memory

After an embarrassing Game 1 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals one reporter ask King James to try to explain exactly when the team began to unravel and instead of the generic answers the media is accustomed to recovering, James broke it down a little further.

Its often mentioned that Bron has a photographic memory that he relies on to get an advantage over his opponents by remembering every time he has matched up against a specific team/player, but seldom do we get to hear how it works for the 3x NBA champion..until now.

 

Even the reporters started clapping. 😂

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

