We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s Name After This Classic Freestyle

2018 is definitely a good year to be Joe Budden. On top of being a new dad with a booming podcast and Youtube series, Joey recently inked a deal with Diddy and Revolt TV.
We all know that before he started low key taking over the Internet world, Joe was a dope emcee who didn’t get the respect he deserves.
In honor of Clipse and Pharrell’s classic hit “Grindin” turning 16 years old today:
Let’s take a look back at the time Joe Budden bodied the beat with his freestyle back in 2013.
