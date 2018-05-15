Entertainment News
Jenifer Lewis Speaks Her Mind On The Controversial Unaired ‘Black-ish’ Episode

As expected, she keeps it a hundred.

FYC Event For ABC's 'Blackish' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Back in February, you might remember a politically charged Black-ish episode was set to air on ABC. Unfortunately, due to creative differences between the network and the show creator Kenya Barris, the episode was never aired.

According to Variety, the episode was set to involve the topic of athletes kneeling over police brutality, as well as other hot button issues.

Aside from a statement from Kenya, most of the other talent involved in the show has kept relatively quiet about the episode. But now, the outspoken acting diva extraordinaire Jenifer Lewis is giving her take on the unaired story and she didn’t hold back.

Check out her Breakfast Club spill below!

#JeniferLewis brought all her energy to @breakfastclubam this morning 👑

A post shared by Power 105.1 (@power1051) on

