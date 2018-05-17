The Ladies Of Quality Control, City Girls, Release ‘Period’ Mixtape [Stream]

Miami artists, City Girls just released their debut mixtape, ‘Period’. The duo previously appeared on QC’s compilation mixtape, ‘Quality Control: Control The Streets, Vol. 1’ earlier this year with a Khia inspired, “My Neck, My Back” themed track, “Fuck That Nigga”.

‘Period’ is raw, rachet, and sexy. City Girls’ are laying the foundation for women on how to be a boss bitch and count up.

The project features production by Quay Global, Mari Beats, and Audio Jones.

City Girls successfully define their own style and sound while still respectfully paying homage to the many women MC’s who paved the way for them.

Stream below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

