Kevin Gates has been quiet ever since he was released from prison earlier this year.

His wife, Dreka Gates has been vocal on his behalf stating that he can’t leave Illinois and won’t be releasing any new music until later this year.

However, Kevin Gates surprised fans with a 3 track EP, ‘Chained To The City’ where he addresses his current legal issues and reveals what’s on his mind.

Listen below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

