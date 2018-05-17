Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Popeyes Worker Quits By Performing A Rap Song, Big Pun Would Approve

This man indeed went out in style.

Robert Longfellow

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Burger King Parent Restaurants International Acquires Popeyes For $1.8 Billion

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

A Popeyes worker decided he was going to quit his job. That itself isn’t too surprising, but this guy took it to peak levels by announcing so with a rap song. 

The now ex-Popeyes employee walked into his story and made the announcement that he was quitting. This is where we point out that he also had a hypeman in tow as he proceeded to kick a rap song about his intentions set to the tune of Big Pun and Joe’s hit “Still Not A Player.”

“I don’t really wanna work here no more,” goes the updated refrain.

It, was, lit.

Did he get his last check, though?

Photo: Getty

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close