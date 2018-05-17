Popeyes Worker Quits By Performing A Rap Song, Big Pun Would Approve

2 reads Leave a comment
A Popeyes worker decided he was going to quit his job. That itself isn’t too surprising, but this guy took it to peak levels by announcing so with a rap song.
The now ex-Popeyes employee walked into his story and made the announcement that he was quitting. This is where we point out that he also had a hypeman in tow as he proceeded to kick a rap song about his intentions set to the tune of Big Pun and Joe’s hit “Still Not A Player.”
“I don’t really wanna work here no more,” goes the updated refrain.
It, was, lit.
Did he get his last check, though?
—
Photo: Getty
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours