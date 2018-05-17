Finally it’s happening to us right in front of our faces!
Issa Rae announced that the highly anticipated season 3 of HBO’s Insecure is headed back to blow our minds this August:
Folks have lots of expectations about the next season of Twitter’s favorite show to live tweet:
And we can’t lie — as fans of the show, we have a few situations we’re dying to see go down too.
Issa and Lawrence geting back together. Duh!
Molly ending things with Dro and finding a new man.
Issa finding a nice, new apartment — and couch.
Is Tiffany really pregnant with Derrick’s kid? Or someone elses?
Both Issa and Molly getting better jobs.
More Lil Rel Howery!
Will our timelines be #TeamIssa, #Lawrence or #SomeoneElse?
More episodes!
What are you looking forward to seeing this season?
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.com