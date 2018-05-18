Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

Looks like Meek Mill is headed to Washington. According to Roland Martin, the rapper will be joining a White House meeting on Prison Reform. After being released from jail, Meek said he wanted to be a voice for the subject of reform but will such a thing happen while Donald Trump is in office?

Here are Tweets from Roland Martin concerning Meek’s visit below.

BREAKING NEWS: I've learned that @MeekMill, who was recently released from prison following a nationwide campaign, will be attending the White House #prisonreform meeting tomorrow. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 17, 2018

#RolandMartinUnfiltered EXCLUSIVE Per @MeekMill from the White House (1): “When I was released from prison, I promised to use my platform to give a voice to the voiceless and I’m humbled to have the chance to do that at the White House… #prisonreform — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 18, 2018

#RolandMartinUnfiltered EXCLUSIVE Per @MeekMill from the White House (2): "This meeting isn’t about supporting individual or political parties. My goal is to share my story with our country’s top lawmakers, so we can continue the conversation around criminal justice #prisonreform — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 18, 2018

#RolandMartinUnfiltered EXCLUSIVE Per @MeekMill from the White House (3): " reform and unite to fix a broken system. Together, we have a special opportunity to produce positive change.” #prisonreform — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 18, 2018

Do you think Meek can make a difference or is he being used as a puppet by figureheads?

