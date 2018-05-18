Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

0 reads Leave a comment
Looks like Meek Mill is headed to Washington. According to Roland Martin, the rapper will be joining a White House meeting on Prison Reform. After being released from jail, Meek said he wanted to be a voice for the subject of reform but will such a thing happen while Donald Trump is in office?
Here are Tweets from Roland Martin concerning Meek’s visit below.
Do you think Meek can make a difference or is he being used as a puppet by figureheads?
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
15 photos Launch gallery
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
1. Everyone’s a friend of Meek’s these days.1 of 15
2. Governor Tom Wolf loves him some Meek.2 of 15
3. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a new member of the Meek club.3 of 15
4. Philly Bols stick together.4 of 15
5. Even Hov is for the kid.5 of 15
6. When Philly and Harlem meet.6 of 15
7. T.I. has always showed love.7 of 15
8. Savage.8 of 15
9. MMG 4 Life.9 of 15
10. You can be sure that money will be thrown when Meek and Yo Gotti link up.10 of 15
11. Thugga is the homie.11 of 15
12. Who isn’t friends with 2 Chainz?12 of 15
13. Bad boys of social media.13 of 15
14. You can always count on French to holla “Free Meek”.14 of 15
15. Big Sean always shows respect.15 of 15
