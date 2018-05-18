‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Revealed, New Battle Royale Mode To Rival ‘Fortnite’ & ‘PUBG’

Today (May 17), Treyarch unveiled what they are calling the most in-depth and most engaging Call of Duty experience ever with Black Ops 4.

Rumors have been swirling for months about the latest chapter in the most played series in the Call of Duty franchise, the biggest one being there would be no single-player campaign. Based on the reveal trailer that shows off a revamped multiplayer mode, that indeed seems to be the case.

Instead, Call of Duty’s 200 million plus players on October 12th will be treated to a multiplayer experience that Treyarch promises that will raise the bar. Along with a gritty, grounded and all-out combat experience, Black Ops 4 multiplayer will focus on tactical and player choice.

Treyarch is also looking to take on Fortnite and PUBG (Players Unknown Battleground) with a new one-of-a-kind game mode uniquely exclusive to Black Ops called Blackout. This massive battle royale will include iconic characters and locations from all four Black Ops games and will the feature the biggest map ever built in Call of Duty history. Players will have the option to either team-up or battle solo to engage in the most diverse combat ever that will allow combatants to utilize land, sea and air vehicles.

It wouldn’t be a Call of Duty game if there weren’t a Zombie Mode. Black Ops 4 is promising to deliver the most substantial Zombies Mode ever. On day one, fans will be treated to three fully-featured IX, Voyage of Despair and Blood of the Dead in celebration of the fan-favorite mode’s 10-year-anniversary.

Black Ops 4 Zombies will feature more in-depth gameplay, tons of easter eggs and a new feature called Zombie Rush that will streamline gameplay and introduce new challenges to seasoned veterans.

Treyarch also announced it will be co-developing with Beenox while working closely with Blizzard to optimized Black Ops 4 for Battlenet for PC gamers. Black Ops 4 marks the largest development team ever assembled for a Call of Duty title on PC. Here is what players can expect:

“Black Ops 4 on PC will have uncapped framerate, 4K resolution and HDR support for ultra-wide monitors and the ability for players to extensively customize the performance and visual quality for their specific hardware. In addition, players will be able to select from pre-set control options, including options for left-handed players, or fully customize the keyboard and mouse controls to their preference. In addition, Treyarch and Beenox worked closely with the team at Blizzard to incorporate Battle.net’s social systems, security, and server stability into Black Ops 4, to prepare for the release on Battle.net on October 12.”

Black Ops 4 sounds like it’s going to be the biggest title in the franchise ever. This is a massive endeavor for the company, but it’s clear Treyarch is fully confident they have a game that can be even more popular than Fortnite and PUBG. They have the fans to help pull this off. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for pre-order, and as a bonus, you gain access to the upcoming beta for being pro-active. Checkout the games intense multiplayer reveal trailer below.

—

Photo: Treyarch/Activision

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Revealed, New Battle Royale Mode To Rival ‘Fortnite’ & ‘PUBG’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: