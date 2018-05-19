Entertainment News
Hilarious: Desiigner Finally Meets Some Kids Who Are More Turnt Than Him

The “Panda” MC vibes all the way out with Dilan and Zaria on “Arts & Raps.”

Desiigner Blitz

Source: Blogxilla/Globalgrind / Blogxilla/Globalgrind

“Panda” creator Desiigner is always on 10, but even he had trouble keeping up with the kids on ADD’s Arts & Raps.

In the viral clip below, Dilan and Zaria teach Desiigner how to hit the latest dance moves from the playground.

In the clip below, the Brooklyn MC tells the kids whether the Kardashian curse is real or not.

Hit the jump to watch the full episode.

Hilarious: Desiigner Finally Meets Some Kids Who Are More Turnt Than Him was originally published on globalgrind.com

