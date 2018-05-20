Entertainment News
‘Whoreible Decisions’ Podcast Talks Feminism & Kanye With Jamilah Lemieux

The conversation this week focuses on feminism, sexual liberation, and owning your sexuality as a woman of color.

This week’s episode of the “Whoreible Decisions” podcast digs into the depths of feminism alongside the brilliant Jamilah Lemieux.

With the recent foolishness from Kanye, Weezy share’s what side she’s on and some may be surprised to hear what she has to say.

The discussion even touches on how the feminist movement has affected men over time.

Follow the guest of this week’s episode on IG/Twitter:

@JamilahLemieux

@WeezyWTF

@Fullcourtpumps

And subscribe to the show on iTunes.

IG @whoreible_Decisions | Twitter @whoreiblepod

Get bonus episodes and content on Patreon!

