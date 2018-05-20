‘Whoreible Decisions’ Podcast Talks Feminism & Kanye With Jamilah Lemieux

This week’s episode of the “Whoreible Decisions” podcast digs into the depths of feminism alongside the brilliant Jamilah Lemieux.

With the recent foolishness from Kanye, Weezy share’s what side she’s on and some may be surprised to hear what she has to say.

The conversation this week focuses on feminism, sexual liberation, and owning your sexuality as a woman of color.

The discussion even touches on how the feminist movement has affected men over time.

