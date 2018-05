This soon-to-be father of four is clearly tired, and we feel him.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm cryin this really funny as a bitch yo pic.twitter.com/i9nQS5CSHb — Thotdad5000 (@HarlemFrench) May 19, 2018

Part two is even funnier.

According to the Mom behind the camera, they already have a 15, 11 and 6 year-old.

According to @NOLA2496, her hubby @CStew504 is always this dramatic.

He’s dramatic. Never a dull moment with him in the past 17yrs — thereisonly1jahann (@Nola2496) May 20, 2018

My wife knows me, I tend to over react to everything.. you should see me at the grocery store😳 — Charles Stewart (@cstew504) May 20, 2018

