Watch Cardi B Slay In Her New ‘Be Careful’ Music Video

On Sunday night, Cardi B returned to Instagram with teaser for her video for “Be Careful,” with a clip showing Cardi standing at the altar in a wedding dress before hinting at what’s happening outside the church doors.

“It was one of the hardest videos I ever did because it was in the desert, like the middle of nowhere, and bitch I was so hot,” she shared on Instagram.

However, you don’t have to wait to see the full video, because on Monday morning she premired the full video, which was directed by Jora Frantzis.

Watch the full “Be Careful” video below:

