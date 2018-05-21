Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran Haul In Half Dozen Billboard Music Awards Each

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night (May 20) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring some of the top-charting stars across several music genres. The big winners for the night were Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar with Bruno Mars and Cardi B named as winners too.

In a night that featured American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson as both host and performer, Salt-N-Pepa took the stage to run through their big hits including “Whatta Man” featuring the vocal talents of En Vouge. Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, and Janet Jackson, who showed and proved why she’s regarded as the best entertainer of her time.

Sheeran took home the Top Artist award, with K-Dot taking hop the Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male artist trophies. Cardi B emerged as the Top Rap Female artist, beating out Bhad Bhabie and Nicki Minaj. Bruno Mars took home the Top R&B Album award for 24K Magic and K-Dot notched a win in the Top Billboard 200 Album with DAMN. Post Malone’s 21 Savage-assisted “Rockstar” took home the Top Rap Song award.

Check out the full list of winners on the flip.

