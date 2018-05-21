Janet Jackson Addresses #MeToo Movement During ICON Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Janet Jackson performed a medley of her hits before accepting her Icon Award at last night’s (May 20) Billboard Music Awards. Always outspoken when it comes to human rights, during her acceptance speech, she referenced the #MeToo movement.

“I believe that for all our challenges, we live in a glorious moment in history,” said Jackson. “It’s a moment when, at long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind. This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh. My prayer is that, weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness. That source…that source is God.”

