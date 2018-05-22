So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class

0 reads Leave a comment
Boosie Throws “Out Of School Bash” And Gifts Honor Roll Students $30 Each
Boosie showed his appreciation for education by hosting an “Out Of School Bash” and rewarding students that excelled academically this year by paying $30 each for report cards indicating they made Straight A’s.
GETTING IT RIGHT FOR THE “OUT OF SCHOOL BASH” THIS THURSDAY 5/24 #ROOSEVELTPARK ALL STRAIGHT “A” HONOR ROLL STUDENTS WILL RECEIVE $30 FOR THERE REPORT CARD….START @ 1PM-8PM….BRING THEM KIDS N LET THEM HAVE FUN FREE CRAWFISH/FOOD/SNOWBALLS/ICECREAM🔥💯ITS GOIN DOWN🔥🔥🔥TURN YOUR REPORT CARDS N TO MRS.CONNIE (MY MOMA) LOOKING FOR NAIL TECHS IN BR
