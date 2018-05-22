All The Important Georgia Election Dates In 2018

0 reads Leave a comment
Here are all the important 2018 Georgia Election dates you need to know about. Check out the list below…
|Elections
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Election Date
|Special Election Date
|February 20, 2018
|March 20, 2018
|Special Election Runoff Date
|February 20, 2018
|April 17, 2018
|
General Primary, Nonpartisan General Election and Special Election Date
|April 24, 2018
|May 22, 2018
|
General Primary, Nonpartisan General Election and Special Election Runoff Date
|April 24, 2018
|July 24, 2018
|
General Primary Runoff Date for Federal Races
|June 25, 2018
|July 24, 2018
|General Election/Special Election Date
|October 9, 2018
|
November 6, 2018
|General Election/Special Election Runoff Date
|October 9, 2018
|December 4, 2018
|General Election Runoff Date for Federal Races
|December 10, 2018
|January 8, 2019
