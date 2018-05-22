ATL
All The Important Georgia Election Dates In 2018

Vote

Here are all the important 2018 Georgia Election dates you need to know about. Check out the list below…

 

Elections Voter Registration Deadline Election Date
Special Election Date February 20, 2018 March 20, 2018
Special Election Runoff Date February 20, 2018 April 17, 2018

General Primary, Nonpartisan General Election and Special Election Date

  April 24, 2018 May 22, 2018

General Primary, Nonpartisan General Election and Special Election Runoff Date

  April 24, 2018  July 24, 2018

General Primary Runoff Date for Federal Races

  June 25, 2018  July 24, 2018
General Election/Special Election Date October 9, 2018

November 6, 2018
General Election/Special Election Runoff Date October 9, 2018 December 4, 2018
General Election Runoff Date for Federal Races December 10, 2018 January 8, 2019
