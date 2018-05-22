Portal To Hell Opens On White House Lawn

A large sinkhole was spotted on the lawn of the White House, and police have effectively blocked off the area for safety. While it appeared to be an invitation for the Orange Overlord of Chaos President Donald Trump to come on back home, it could be a result of heavy rains in the Washington, D.C. area last week.

The Hill reports:

A sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn, reporters observed Tuesday.

Voice of America’s Steve Herman and Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering shared photos on Twitter of the sinkhole, which is located just outside the entrance to the briefing room.

With the hole being outside the press briefing room, it could also double as a dungeon for anyone who dares challenge the Cheeto In Chief. We’re just joking. Kind of. Sort of.

Check out some of the reactions on the flip.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

Sinkhole appears in the White House lawn. Right behind @hogangidley45 office! pic.twitter.com/DRCLkNQBw7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 22, 2018

A board has been placed over the “sinkhole” at the White House. I guess you could call it a *deep* … state … cover-up… Okay bye. pic.twitter.com/mH61GmsqG0 — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) May 22, 2018

