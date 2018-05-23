SZA Temporarily Cut From TDE’s Championship Tour

Via | HipHopDX

SZA is going to miss some dates on Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour.

On Tuesday (May 22), TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced the platinum-selling singer will be temporarily removed from the tour due to issues with her vocal chords.

“I got some bad news,” Tiffith wrote via Twitter. “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage. We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates. She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status. As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

