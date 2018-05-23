Zaytoven Unveils Guest Artists For Debut ‘Trap Holizay’ LP Featuring Everybody

Zaytoven has lent his piano keys-laced production touch to a bevy of rappers across the south and beyond, and announced that many of his past collaborators will be featured on his upcoming debut album. The record, aptly titled Trap Holizay, features the talents of Rick Ross, T.I., Pusha T, and more.

In a matter of days, fans will have their hands on Trap Holizay, which will feature one of his most frequent collaborators in Gucci Mane. Along with the aforementioned acts, Quavo and Offset of Migos, Young Dolph, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Future, Trey Songz, and Jeremih all joined the star-packed party.

Trap Holizay drops on May 25. Peep the trailer of Zaytoven’s debut album below.

TRAPHOLIZAY 5/25 A post shared by Zaytoven (@zaytovenbeatz) on May 22, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

