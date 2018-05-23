Entertainment News
Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Arrested For Body Slamming A Man On The Concrete

You don't want to get on Big Baby's bad side.

Former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis got pinched for felony assault. Big Baby allegedly body slammed a man on the concrete after a confrontation outside the club.

Reports TMZ:

We broke the story … the ex-NBA star was being investigated for allegedly getting violent with a man outside of a West Hollywood nightclub back in April. 

Sources told us … 32-year-old Davis was accused of almost hitting a man with his car and, when the man confronted Davis, he allegedly picked him up and slammed him on the concrete

We’re told the alleged victim was hospitalized for severe injuries including facial fractures, a broken tooth and broken ribs. 

Davis reportedly surrendered on Friday (May 18) and is free on $50,000 bond

As for his alleged victim, DAMN.

