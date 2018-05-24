Amid news that New York prosecutors were set to levy charges against Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer made a preemptive maneuver. On Friday, Weinstein will hand himself over to authorities to face a number of sex crime charges.

The New York Daily News reports:

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday to face charges related to alleged sexual misconduct in connection to a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and NYPD, the Daily News has confirmed.

The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser — Lucia Evans — who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said.

Because of the nature of the allegations, the statute of limitations does not apply.

As the outlet adds in its still-developing report, a grand jury has been assembled to look into matters of financial fraud connected to Weinstein. Over the course of Thursday morning, it was reported that prosecutors were mounting an investigation against Weinstein.

—

Photo: Getty

Harvey Weinstein To Turn Himself In Over New York Sex Crime Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: