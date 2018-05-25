Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Diddy Likes ‘Daytona’ So Much He Sent Pusha T A Handwritten Note

Diddy already thinks Daytona is a classic.

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You ain’t the only one bumping Daytona and praising the bars. Diddy likes Pusha T’s new album so much that he sent the VA MC a handwritten note singing its praises.

Pusha Thanos shared the message on Instagram. “A letter from one of my idols,” read Push’s caption.

“A modern day masterpiece,” wrote Diddy on Christian Lacroix stationary. “A flawless Hip Hop gem. Classic but current In realtime! A TRUE classic!”

A letter from one of my idols… ✍🏿 @diddy (peep the stationary) #DAYTONA

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

 

Diddy also double down on his classic rhetoric on Twitter.

That’s a little too early of a call considering it ain’t even been out for 24 hours. But we appreciate the excitement real rap sh*t.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Likes ‘Daytona’ So Much He Sent Pusha T A Handwritten Note was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close