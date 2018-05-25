The number of police shootings has reached 412 so far in 2018, according to data published this month on The Washington Post police shootings database.

More shootings have happened this year between January and May than the same time last year, according to the Post’s report. Approximately 400 shootings had taken place between that five-month period in 2017.

Eighty-five African Americans have died at the hands of police so far this year, said The Post, which has been keeping a record of every fatal shooting in the U.S. by a police officer in the line of duty since January 1, 2015. Eighty-two men and three women have been reported killed.

The alarming numbers have stirred more conversations about police reform and accountability.

As of May 15, 2018, 396 people have been shot & killed by the police, and we aren’t even halfway through 2018. #PoliceReform #PoliceAccountability https://t.co/4i4okfT9zX pic.twitter.com/lfhdH3jbMm — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) May 22, 2018

The high number of police shootings also motivated several NFL players’ kneeling protest. The NFL made a cowardly move to stop players from kneeling on the field for police brutality victims this week. With the rule change, the league gave into pressure from Trump and decided to punish players who get on one knee during the National Anthem to protest the disturbing amount of nationwide police shootings. Activists have steadily spoken out against the NFL’s new anthem policy announced Wednesday (May 23).

With fatal police shootings on the rise, the fight against this pattern must continue to grow. Protests have already erupted against these shootings across the nation, and more police reforms must happen to stop this trend. Racial-biased policing needs to be pursued as the nation tries to end these brutality incidents.

412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police This Year But NFL Won’t Let Players Kneel was originally published on newsone.com