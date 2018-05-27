Rhymefest has time today, too.

In response to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter drag (which accused the Chicago rapper and philanthropist of misusing DONDA House funds and wearing fake Yeezys to a studio session), Fest issued a written statement via his Twitter.

”You and your team know how to get contact in with me,” typed the rapper, ,” and we are awaiting your decision, because our community will be OK regardless.”

Read the full statement below:

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: