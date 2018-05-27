Entertainment News
“This Is America” Just Got A Nigerian Makeover

This may be the best "This Is America" remake yet.

CHILDREN GOING TO SCHOOL, NIGERIA. Primary school in Benin city.

Source: Eco Images / Getty

“This Is Nigeria” by Nigerian musician Falz has everyone talking. The entertainer took on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and opened our eyes to things going on in the Mother Land.

Check it out.

 

It was so good that even Diddy gave his cosign.

 

There are a few other “This Is America” attempts as well, most of which have been parodies. Hit the flip to see who else has tried to take on this song (and mostly failed).

