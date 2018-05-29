Yo' Durtty
Zaytoven Releases Debut Album ‘Trap Holizay’ [STREAM]

Just months after landing a deal with Motown Records, trap producer, Zaytoven, just released his debut album, ‘Trap Holizay’. The project features longtime collaborators such as OJ Da Juiceman, Trey Songz, 21 Savage, Trouble, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, Future and many others.

The album kicks off with an interlude from Zaytoven’s partner in crime, Gucci Mane praising Zay and his contributions to his career and the culture. Listen below.

