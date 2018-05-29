Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star

| 05.29.18
Jade Novah is a triple threat. She can sing, act and her impersonations of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian & more have gone viral. Now signed to Empire, Novah is out to show the word that she is a star.

