Weirdo Struggle Actor Orlando Brown Gets Rayen-Symone Chest Tattoo

This is just the latest of stumbles in the life of the former That's So Raven co-star.

Orlando Brown, he of saggy underwear and woefully bad sex tapes, is back in the struggle spotlight after his latest zany act. The former That’s So Raven actor did the unthinkable and got a tattoo of former co-star Raven-Symone on his chest for reasons that can’t be good.

Page Six reports:

Her former “That’s So Raven” co-star Orlando Brown paid tribute to her in a very permanent way — by tattooing her face on his chest, which was debuted in a video on social media.

Brown has made his mixed emotions about Raven very clear in the past. In 2016 troubled star Brown claimed he wasn’t asked to join the “Raven’s Home” reboot because of a romantic entanglement.

“She’s far off into another land, mentally, to where she made a decision that she felt was better for her,” he said of the former “View” co-host. “If she thinks that that’s what she wants to do then I love her still and I’m still in love with her and she’s running from the D.”

The outlet says Raven-Symone isn’t touching this struggle with a 10-foot-pole, steering clear of making any comments on the matter. Probably a good idea.

