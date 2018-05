On the fourth installment of DAMN The Podcast, the boys talk about what nerds should and shouldn’t do when the street lights come on.

Check out the podcast below…

RELATED:

Follow us on IG

RELATED: DAMN The Podcast Ep2: Once A Weirdo, Always A Weirdo

___

RELATED: DAMN The Podcast Ep3: Damn Those Black Movies

___

Also On Hot 107.9: