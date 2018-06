Atlanta natives, Future, and newcomer, Yung Bans partnered up for “Bags” which is the first single to be released for the upcoming film, ‘Superfly’.

The action film is a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film ‘Super Fly’ and is set to release to theaters June 15th.

The official soundtrack will be released on June 8th and will feature new music from Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Gunna and more!

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

