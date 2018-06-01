LeBron walks off the podium after an exchange with a reporter about JR Smith, tells him to “be better tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Fq8wezSuFT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

LeBron James scored 51 against the Golden State Warriors last night, but his solo efforts weren’t enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the end. If you were tuned in, you know one of the major issues was the fact that J.R. Smith barely knew where he was. Up top, LeBron responds to his teammate’s (hilarious) failure to show up on the basketball court and some super funny reactions to all the Game 1 drama on the flip, plus J.R. Smith’s response.

Social Slander: Fans React As Game 1 Of The NBA Finals Does Not Go Well For Cleveland was originally published on globalgrind.com

