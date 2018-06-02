Ed Helms & Jon Hamm Scare Hannibal Buress & Jake Johnson

The game never stops in Warner Bros new movie Tag a group of friends play a never ending game of tag that’s been going on since they were children. So during out interviews, Ed Helms & Jon Hamm ran in on the room with Hannibal Buress and Jake Johnson and scared the living crap out of them.

This is the closest I’ll ever get to being on The Ellen Show.

In theaters everywhere June 15th.

