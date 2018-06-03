Watch the ever-humble J. Cole thank his former landlord Mohammad with exclusive access to one of his shows.

Cole has famously spit Mohammad’s name a few times on the record, including this iconic line on “Power Trip:”

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

Mohammad, J Cole's landlord that believed in him enough to let him put some rent money on layaway, getting to see him at MSG. When Cole got signed he paid him the money owed and then some. pic.twitter.com/RBcXrSl848 — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) May 30, 2018

Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: