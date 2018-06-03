CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

0 reads
Leave a comment
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Watch the ever-humble J. Cole thank his former landlord Mohammad with exclusive access to one of his shows.

Cole has famously spit Mohammad’s name a few times on the record, including this iconic line on “Power Trip:”

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close