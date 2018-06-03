CLOSE
If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He May Have A Career In Rap

If for whatever reason Steph Curry decides to stop cooking on the court, he can always go back to his first love — rap music.  In 2009, the future baller gathered the entire student body at Davidson College to assist in his first music video,  “I Love Commons”.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Chef Curry has skills on the mic.

 

Let us never forget, Ayesha got bars too!

If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The Finals, He May Have A Career In Rap was originally published on globalgrind.com

