WATCH: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Video Recreated Using ‘Fortnite’

Since its release Childish Gambino’s video for his hit record “This is America” has been the topic of many discussions and the subject of different analysis (some absolutely ridiculous) when it came to its meaning. It has even spawned recreations, some really bad see YouTuber Comedians Nicole Arbour’s awful mayonnaise infused version and some good like Nigerian pop star Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana’s version “This is Nigeria” which was praised by Diddy and has already amassed over 3 million views.

Now if you ever asked yourself how the song would look using the ridiculously well-liked game Fortnite? A gamer group called WiziBlimp has supplied the answer and it’s quite hilarious for the most part. While no it does not have a thought-provoking message like Glover’s video it is pretty impressive to see the game used in such a way and almost accurately copy the video.

Fortnite’s most popular streamer/player, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins shared his approval for the parody video.

Ninja Reacts to “This Is Fortnite” – This is America Parody! (By Wiziblimp) https://t.co/Gwncgiv19b via @YouTube — WiZiBlimp (@WiZiBlimp) June 4, 2018

We honestly think Glover wouldn’t mind this parody of his video at all. Watch the creative visual for “This Is Fortnite” below and let us know if you think it was funny or if they should have left it alone.

Photo: WiziBlimp/Screenshot

