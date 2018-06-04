Rihanna doesn’t care how big your bankroll is. Apparently she left her latest love interest even though dude is financially set for life.

According to a report by MediaTakeOut.com, the Bajan songstress has chucked the deuces to billionaire entrepreneur Hassan Jameel. The reason why you ask? That’s the was she just is.

The gossip site claims that once Ri-Ri is over a man she cuts off all ties. “Rihanna and him were together for a while. It was a good relationship, but now it’s over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: break[s] men’s hearts” the source added. “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”

Jameel and Fenty were reportedly dating for a little over a year. While she kept the relationship under wraps she did speak about him in the June issue of Vogue. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before” she explained.

Rihanna is set to star in Ocean’s 8 which is due in theaters this week. Additionally she is working on a Reggae album as her follow up to Anti.

Via Complex

Photo: WENN.com

Rihanna Leaves Billionaire Boyfriend, Rumors Say She Just Gets Tired Of Men? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: