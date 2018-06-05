Kanye West Gets Rappers Banned From Wyoming Ranch After “Ye” Listening Party

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kanye West launched the release of his album Ye with hundreds of attendees that included fellow celebrities and artists, journalists, influencers and more in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While Kanye West is the first rapper to host a listening party in Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming, it’s looking like he’ll also be the last.

TheBlast recently spoke to Jane Golliher, owner and operator of Diamond Cross Ranch, where Kanye West hosted his Ye listening party. She admits that it was a good opportunity for more exposure for their business but it was also the “most confusing” event they’ve helped coordinate.

READ MORE