Amber Rose Poses Topless to Promo Slutwalk ’18

Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Slut walk 2018 goes down this October in L.A.

Last year, Amber Rose sent the internet into a frenzy when she posed bottomless in a IG photo, revealing her beaver & bush while announcing the SlutWalk 2017 event. The NSFW, provocative picture did its job of drawing attention to Amber’s annual slutwalk event, and following last year’s big show out & success Amber is ready to do it all over again.

Amber Rose Poses Topless to Promo Slutwalk ’18 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

