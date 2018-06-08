CLOSE
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled, Or Nah?

Oh, and Happy Birthday Yé!

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

As a culture, we’ve ranted and raved about canceling Kanye West more times than he’s said “Yeezy.”

 

But it seems as though every time he drops a new album, his cancellation is discontinued and his foolery is ignored.

 

Let’s be real, any other artists would’ve been banned from speaking certain places after claiming that slavery was a choice. But not Kanye.

 

The Kardashian King loves to troll us, and it’s starting to seem like some folks like it —dare I say, admire him for it.

 

But when is enough enough? When is too far too far?

 

CHECK OUT THESE MOMENTS  that almost, and should have, got Kanye West completely outta here.

