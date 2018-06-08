Terrell Owens Chooses Not To Attend His Induction Into NFL Hall of Fame

After missing out on making the Hall of Fame his first go ’round, Terrell Owens has been chosen to be enshrined in that building in Canton, Ohio. However, he’s not impressed with that feat anymore.

At least not enough to attend his own ceremony. In an act of defiance (and pettiness), Terrell Owens has chosen to skip his induction into the Hall of Fame for a celebration of his own according to ESPN.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton,” Owens said in a statement released Thursday. “… After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere.”

Um, ok.

While TO’s decision reeks of resentment and bitterness, HOF president David Baker respects Owen’s choice to not attend.

“We are disappointed but will respect Terrell’s decision not to participate in the enshrinement,” Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. “While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL’s 99th season.”

The ceremony will take place on August 4th in Canton, Ohio, which leaves Owen’s a lot of time to change his mind, but from the looks of things he seems ready to live with a big regret just to make a point. At least he took the time to congratulate everyone else who made it to legendary status.

“I wish to congratulate all past, current and future inductees,” Owens said in the statement. “It is quite an honor to be part of such elite company. This honor is something that I will cherish forever.”

It’s not too late to get over your own ego, TO. Just sayin.’

