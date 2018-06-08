2 Of Mary J. Blige’s New Jersey Homes Up For Foreclosure, Let’s Blame Kendu Isaacs

The legal and financial woes of Mary J. Blige have become public record after the messy divorce from her former manager and husband, Kendu Isaacs was finalized this year. In the wake of the divorce settlement, it has come out that two of Blige’s New Jersey homes are entering foreclosure and a bank wants the properties vacated immediately.

Last month, Apex Bank sued both Blige and Isaacs to foreclose on properties in Cresskill and Saddle River, NJ, claiming the pair hadn’t made payments in months. In the first lawsuit, Blige and Isaacs are accused of not paying down the $8.1 million mortgage that Blige used to buy the Saddle River estate for $12.3 million 10 years ago. The property boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a studio, media room, library and staff quarters.

The second suit accuses Blige and her ex of defaulting on another $2 million mortgage that she used to buy another place a few towns over. Blige bought that home back in 2001, and the 6,100 square foot home has six bedrooms, a master suite on its own private floor and sits on an acre lot.

The bank wants control of the two homes and Blige and Isaacs out ASAP. It was unclear Thursday who lived in the properties, but one was taken off the market shortly after the couple’s divorce became final.

Somehow, we think it’s fitting to blame Kendu Isaacs for this one somehow.

