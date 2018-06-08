Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood & The Hood Loved Him Back

The news of Anthony Bourdain’s death shocked food lovers and fans everywhere.

But Bourdain’s brand is so brolic that his Black fan base was probably larger than any other YT American chef.

Bourdain made the hood believe we could travel anywhere. I’m saddened by his departure — Phonetic Justice (@JoyAnjelica) June 8, 2018

Let’s be real — you would never catch Gordon Ramsey or Paula Dean in the Bronx with Desus & Mero, eating at hole in the wall spots while talking about hip hop.

completely forgot how wild it was that bourdain had desus on the show when i did not know what desus looked like because he was just a funny guy from twitter back then pic.twitter.com/CalwizHjth — diary of a fit daddy (@fatmanatee) June 8, 2018

desus and anthony bourdain in one picture, my life is complete i can die happily now pic.twitter.com/t4JAOjf07b — left eye loud (@loudathelurker) January 9, 2017

Remember when he pulled up in H-Town to look at whips with Slim Thug:

When Anthony Pulled up in Houston #RIPAnthony pic.twitter.com/Xz80KL3Doy — War Dog (@The__Tactician) June 8, 2018

Or how about the time he made himself a household name with kids when he played Dr. Tony on Yo Gabba Gabba.

And you know what they say about Yo Gabba Gabba:

Yo Gabba Gabba was not created for kids… it was created for middle aged black people — Cameron Jackson Ent. (@CJE_HNIC) January 15, 2015

Let’s not forget when Anthony taught Obama the art of the noodle slurp after having a $6 meal in Vietnam:

That moment was so special that the restaurant framed the tables:

President Obama and Anthony Bourdain enjoy dinner and beer in Hanoi. Fun fact: This restaurant in Vietnam was so honored by the visit, that they framed the table and stools. pic.twitter.com/hTorcNGg4N — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) June 8, 2018

Anthony allowed us to travel the world with him and to see things most of us probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t for him.

Rest in peace to the legend.

Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood & The Hood Loved Him Back was originally published on globalgrind.com

