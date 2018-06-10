CLOSE
Beyoncé Thong and Jay-Z Too Pic Got Y’all Reacting [Photos]

Jay-Z really is winning, repeatedly.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z On The Run II Cardiff

Source: Kevin Mazur / Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Those Carters sure are crafty. Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared some intimate photos from the On The Run II tour book and the bucky nakedness has Twitter in his feelings. 

Nah, Hova isn’t in his birthday suit. But Bey is definitely ass out.

The fellas surely aren’t complaining (too much) but a lot of the chatter is over whether or not Queen Bey and King Hova are doing too much.

There’s the photo of Jigga (smoking…something) and Bey lounging in bed. No biggie expect she is topless and wearing a thong.

 

Oh there’s more (see on the flip). When does that new album drop, though?

https://twitter.com/LIBGyal/status/1005549771011043329

Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé Thong and Jay-Z Too Pic Got Y’all Reacting [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

