Beyoncé Thong and Jay-Z Too Pic Got Y’all Reacting [Photos]

Those Carters sure are crafty. Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared some intimate photos from the On The Run II tour book and the bucky nakedness has Twitter in his feelings.

Nah, Hova isn’t in his birthday suit. But Bey is definitely ass out.

The fellas surely aren’t complaining (too much) but a lot of the chatter is over whether or not Queen Bey and King Hova are doing too much.

There’s the photo of Jigga (smoking…something) and Bey lounging in bed. No biggie expect she is topless and wearing a thong.

Oh there’s more (see on the flip). When does that new album drop, though?

Beyonce in a thong? Kim Kardashian about to post an X-ray. pic.twitter.com/wTCR2cnAkf — G o r e a l e r. (@TizKELVIN) June 9, 2018

Beyoncé in a thong?? Kim’s about to drop uterus nudes. — GHANA'S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) June 9, 2018

Beyoncé booty look like two perfectly buttered King Hawaiian rolls snuggled next to each other — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 9, 2018

Beyoncé is a genius.

I’ve seen her on tour before and didn’t intend on going to the new tour, then I saw this pic and was like… ok I’m down lmao pic.twitter.com/jmgGhllZ2F — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) June 9, 2018

https://twitter.com/LIBGyal/status/1005549771011043329

